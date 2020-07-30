ISABEL R. LOPEZ PLACEDO - Isabel Lopez went to be with the Lord July 23, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born November 10, 1938 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Juan and Deogracia Rivera. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington with interment to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Juan Melendez, Christopher Lopez, Mark Gamez, Daniel Fernandez, Patricio Rivera, Daniel Sanchez, Paul Rivera, Antonio Jimenez and Randy Morales, Jr.. Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Morales. A loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Pablo "Paul" Lopez; son Joe Lopez; great grandson Jay Thilen, Jr.; brothers Florentino, Nasario, Eluterio and Serapio Rivera and sisters Pauline Castillo and Crestina Rivera. She is survived by her children Joanna (Daniel) Sanchez, Paul (Tina) Lopez, Jr., Brenda (Juan) Lopez Melendez and Isabel (Randy) Morales; sister Dominga Hernandez; brother Augustine (Carlotta) Rivera; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
