Isabel Perez
VICTORIA — Isabel Perez passed away on the evening of September, 3, 2022. She was born in McAllen, Texas on March 5, 1953.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
She is preceded in death by her father Pedro G. Villarreal, mother Herlinda Villarreal, her father-in-law Refugio Perez, and her brothers-in-law Oscar Perez and Gilberto Vela.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Angel Perez and their children, daughter Cindy P. Villarreal (Xavier) and son Angel Perez Jr.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Pedro Villarreal Jr. (Patricia); Margarita Villanueva (Jesus); Victor Villarreal (Dorotea); Victoria Vela (the late Gilberto Vela); Jose Maria Villarreal (Noelia); Dora Rubio (George) and Liliana Barrientes (Agapito).
She is also survived by her mother-in-law Tomasa Perez, her brothers-in-law, her sisters-in-law, her nieces and her nephews (and their children) who all loved her very much.
Isabel married the love of her life, Angel, in May of 1974. She lived a wonderful life as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling to spend time with her family. She also loved to play bingo with her family and friends.
