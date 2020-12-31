Isabella Louise Barrett
YORKTOWN — Isabella Louise Nelson Barrett, 95, of Yorktown passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1925 in Clinton, Oklahoma to the late Alexander and Louise Ewing Nelson. She married Gordon Barrett on February 6, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas. She taught Sunday School at the Presbyterian Church and worked at First National (now Citizens) Bank in Yorktown for 25 years. After retirement she enjoyed making daily trips with her husband out to the farm until his passing in 1998. She was also the Treasurer for many years of the Yorktown chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by daughters, Ann Rountree of Kerrville and Betsy Schulze of Yorktown, grandchildren Elizabeth Rountree, Gordon (Julie) Rountree, Leigh Ann (Toby) Kennedy and Denise Schulze. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Mitchell Kennedy, Courtney Schulze, Aaron Saunders, Katie Kennedy (fiancé Landry Williams), Nicholas Rountree, Hunter Loos, Natalie (Jovian) Fillippone, Dylan Brazell, Grayson Brazell, Brayden Kennedy and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon Barrett, sister Josephine Moorhouse, brother Alexander Nelson Jr., brother William Nelson, infant brother, granddaughter Margaret Brazell and sons-in-law Marvin Schulze and Bill Rountree.
Due to the current health situation the family will not be present, however if you would like to pay your respects the register book will be available Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Massey Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Westside cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Toby Kennedy, Gordon Rountree, Mitchell Kennedy, Aaron Saunders, Nicholas Rountree, Hunter Loos and Brayden Kennedy.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
