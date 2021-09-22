Isdell Adolph August Birnbaum
VICTORIA — Isdell Adolph August Birnbaum May 20, 1922 - September 18, 2021
Our Dad’s golden chariot arrived on September 18, 2021 at the age of 99 years, 3 months, 28 days. Of course when he got to the Banquet feast, he excitedly exclaimed “Holy Mackerel! Look at all that food! You know I can eat just a little.” He was born on May 20, 1922 in Manheim, Texas to Karl and Rosetta (Wachsmann) Birnbaum and given the name...Isdell Adolph August Birnbaum. Adolph and August came from grandparents but Isdell was a one of a kind name. To this day, we don’t know where it came from. Guess it was as special as him! He was the oldest of 7. Behind him were Wilbert, Doris, Leroy (died in infancy), Francis, Franklin, and Allen (21 years younger).
He was baptized (May 28, 1922) and confirmed (March 29, 1936) at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Manheim.
He attended the Ebenezer Lutheran School until the 7th grade, then repeated 7th grade in the Giddings public middle school for accreditation. He never went on to complete high school, but continued working on the family farm.
The army called him to duty for WWII in 1942 at the tender age of 20. Never being away from the farm, that 1st Christmas was a hard one. He was deployed to the Pacific Theaters of the Aleutians as a Medic. He always said he should have died there because for whatever reason the Japanese just deserted the place leaving weapons, ammo, clothes, everything and fled. Had they still been there the squadron would have been doomed. God had another plan. He went to the European Theater and traveled from Paris to Luxembourg to Germany to help clear out the concentration camps when the war ended. After the war in 1946 he was stationed in San Antonio and re-enlisted for another 3 years. While there he married our Mother, Helen Pampell. They were blessed with 3 of us, one every year...Cheryl, Rose, and Isdell, Jr.
After his honorable discharge from the Army as Staff Sargent, he attended Durham Business College in San Antonio and earned a degree in bookkeeping. That became his profession for life. His first job was with Sherwin Williams Paints and he transferred to Corpus Christi after his divorce in 1964. There in Corpus he raised his 3 children and made them his priority. He left Sherwin Williams and worked for CC Brick and Lumber until retiring. He would say “now I have the time and no money, while I worked I had the money but no time!” He then began working at the Farmers Co-op in Odem and again retired. Best investment he ever made...put $500 into the fund and got a return of $20,000.
Then after 30 years of being single, at 73 years he married Margaret Frost, who was only 59, and moved to Spring, TX. He was blessed to have her for 12 years until she passed from ovarian cancer in 2007. We all loved her and her 3 boys. Dad always planned to die first but God had another plan. After moving to Spring he began work as bookkeeper for Rose and Dr. Walker, his son in law, until he was 95.
4 years after being widowed, he, then 89, married another wonderful lady, Olivia Getschmann who was 82. They met at church and had 8 nice years of marriage until she had a stroke and was placed in a nursing home in December of 2019. At 97, in January, he moved permanently to Victoria to live with Cheryl and Gus. Then the Pandemic. He was never able to go see Olivia again, although he talked to her regularly on the phone. Not quite the same.
In July 0f 2020, he had colon cancer and surgery. Things seemed to be going well but then almost a year later, he was diagnosed with metastasized Liver and Lung cancer. Hospice was then called in to help.
He was always a quick wit, funny, and could come up with the darndest things. His favorite very liberal interpretation of Ecclesiastes was “Vanity of Vanity, all is Bullshit”. The flag always flew in the yard and was taken down every evening and put up in the morning. He never could understand the lack of respect for this country. So many people died for freedom and everyone came back wounded in one way or the other. His favorite pastimes were reading the paper, doing crosswords and Sudoku, walking and an evening of “Farkle” were he always kept score and finish off with a bowl of ice cream.
Dad always was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church. He was treasurer of St. Paul’s Lutheran in San Antonio for 12 years. Upon moving to Corpus Christi he attended Trinity Lutheran, then Redeemer Lutheran in Houston and St. Mathews in Spring, TX. While in Victoria he went to Grace Lutheran. His faith and dedication to the Lord was always evident to all of us as he had daily devotions, read his German Bible and sang Lutheran songs from memory.
Those meeting him at the Golden Gates are his parents, brother Leroy, brothers and spouses: Wilbert/Emily Birnbaum, Franklin/Dorothy Birnbaum. Sisters and spouses: Doris/Harry Woelfel, Francis/Robert Baylor. First wife and mother of his children Helen Pampell Adams, second wife Margaret Frost Birnbaum. Grandsons, Cory Kroos and Iz Birnbaum.
Throwing kisses to him as he flew off are wife Olivia Getschmann, children Cheryl/Gus Kroos, Rose/Dr. Randy Walker, and Isdell Jr./Robbyn Birnbaum. Step children are Reuben/Elaine Coleman, Jack/Melodee Frost, Dan/Sueya Frost, Mark/Sylvia Frost, and Robert/Willie Getschmann. His grandchildren: Scott/Heather Kroos, Tina Tagliabue, Kevin/Megan Kroos, Garett/Lauren Birnbaum, Gabe Birnbaum, and Christopher Walker. Great Grandchildren: Madalynn and Savannah Kroos, Brylee and Kambree Tagliabue, and Abigail Kroos. Step Great granddaughter Cortlyn Peterk. Brother: Allen/Alice Birnbaum and lots of nieces and nephews and step relatives.
Public viewing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 1 pm at Grace Lutheran Church with service to follow at 2 with Pastor Keith Aschenbeck officiating. Graveside military honors to follow at Memory Gardens.
Pall bearers will be his Grandchildren.
Special thanks to his favorite Dr. Jain, Also Drs. Parik, Hashmi, Aimone, and Sidhu. Great big thanks to Hospice of South Texas and caring nurses Jessica and Liza, and Pastor Larry Green.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63141, or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Street, 77901, or Veterans Committee, or donor’s choice.
