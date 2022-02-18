Isha M. McNary
VICTORIA — Isha M. McNary, 35, earned her wings on February 7, 2022. Isha was born February 17, 1986, in Victoria, Texas to Carlton B McNary Sr., and Lisa Herron-McNary. Isha is preceded in death by her father Carlton B. McNary Sr. She is survived by her mother, Lisa Herron-McNary, her son Teirron L. Williams of Victoria, TX, and brother Carlton B. McNary Jr. from Houston, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., final viewing from 10 - 12:00 pm before the funeral services which will take place Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm both at the Grace Memorial Chapel on the Cuero Hwy. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Face masks are strictly required.

