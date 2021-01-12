Ismael Gutierrez SR.
VICTORIA — Ismael Gutierrez Sr., 87, returned to his heavenly creator on January 9, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Alejandro and Josefina Gutierrez in Myersville, Tx on July 4, 1933. On October 10, 1954, he married the love of his life Jesusa “Susie” Olguin. Months later they created their legacy and the ones they call family. Ismael was involved in his local church, Jerusalem Family Praise Center where he served as deacon, church trustee, former worship leader, member of the Men’s Ministry and was blessed to be a part of the group Faith Poder where he had the opportunity to record his first album. He was founder of his construction cement company, Gutierrez and Son, in 1978 and was known as the concrete legend and one of the first Cement Contractors in Victoria and surrounding areas. He was a man of exceptional faith, a selfless giver, hardworking man, outgoing and adventurous, baseball fan, and most importantly a man whose family was the center of his world. He loved to travel and create the memories that lasted a lifetime. His accordion was used to worship the God he served. As everyone knew, Juicy Fruit was his go to gum and would share a piece or two with the ones he cared about. With the many jokes he had, he had those around him with a smile from ear to ear. Ismael is preceded in death by his parents; Alejandro Sr. and Josefina Gutierrez. Wife; Susie Gutierrez. Daughters; Betty Gutierrez, and Esmeralda Alvarez. Brothers; Manuelito Gutierrez, Guadalupe Gutierrez, and Simon Gutierrez. He is survived by his Sisters; Olivia Bernal, Dora Padilla, Janie Gonzalez, Estella Martinez, and Elvira Valadez. Brother; Alex Gutierrez Jr. Children; Elva (Jerry) Figirova, Norma (John) Brown, Ismael Jr (Veronica) Gutierrez, and Josie (Aaron) Arangua. He left behind 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Family would like to thank the many nurses from Crown Hospice of Victoria. Pallbearers are Aaron Arangua, John Brown, Jerry Figirova, Isreal Alvarez, Isaac Gutierrez, Zachary Gutierrez, and Jose Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearers are Jordan Barnette, Izaiah Gutierrez, CC Reese, Nik Torres, Adriano Garcia, and Gutierrez Cement Contractors Employees. Visitation will be Wednesday January 13, 2021 from 4 - 8 pm with a 6:30 service at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. On Thursday, January 14th at 12pm a visitation will take place at Jerusalem Family Praise Center with a funeral service beginning at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. There will never be another Ismael Gutierrez Sr., our Daddy, our hero, simply a part of him will live on forever uniquely in the lives of all those he loved and touched. His sempiternal love will guide us always. Attendees are asked to please respect social distancing and wearing a face mask is encouraged.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Send us your questions about the vaccine (2)
- Local elected officials, party chairs condemn chaos at US Capitol (2)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
Online Poll
Did you go to the Monster Truck Wars?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.