ISMAEL “MO” GARZA JR.
VICTORIA — Ismael Garza Jr. was known as “Mo” to those who knew him personally. To those he had the greatest impact on he was Dad/Pops and to those he held closest to his heart he was Popo. Mo was also a great step-dad, a funny uncle, a loved brother, a loyal best friend, and a favorite co-worker.
Mo was born on August 31, 1963 in Victoria, a son of Ismael Sr. and Julie Garza.
Mo was a younger brother to Juan David Garza Sr., Ralph Garza, Sally Ann Garza and Cynthia Garza of San Antonio. Mo was an older brother to Daniel Garza of Victoria. Mo had a strong work ethic, as a child he learned the rewards of hard work tending to his horses and cutting grass. He began a career as a commercial truck driver in early adulthood and started a family soon after. He had 5 children, Lachel Garza, Sylvia Garza, Ismael Garza III, Elijah Garza, and Tessarae Garza of Victoria. Mo’s everyday life was highly influenced by his Native American culture which he took much pride in. He wore his hair long, carried a leather sheathed straight blade, told many stories and decorated his home accordingly.
Mo was all about his family and those he considered as such.
He took every opportunity to bond with the smallest yet most important people in his life all of whom he appropriately referred to as his favorites; his 5 grand babies. His favorite oldest granddaughter Bailey, favorite oldest grandson Adrian, favorite middle grandson Adam, favorite youngest grandson Noel “Noe”, and favorite youngest grand daughter Lyla.
Mo began his journey to eternal peace on August 1, 2021 and reunited with his father Ismael Garza Sr., son Ismael Garza III and sister Cynthia Garza.
A service will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021, 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with the burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.