Israel Gomez
VICTORIA — Israel Gomez, of Victoria, 92 years strong, a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Citizens Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A man of humble beginnings, he was born on November 20, 1929, in Laredo, TX, to the late Rafael and Candida Gomez.
The son of a South Texas rancher, he was a real cowboy at heart. Like his father, a former Hebbronville, Texas School Board President, he believed in education and graduated with a business degree from North Texas State College in Denton, Texas. And like his mother, who was raised in a Catholic convent, he valued integrity and would settle for nothing less. He joined the United States Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. After his Honorable Discharge, he went on as a civilian to modify atomic bombs for the Atomic Energy Commission at Medina Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He purchased, owned, and operated a Texaco Gas Station as he loved working on vehicles. After that, he pursued a career at Dupont in Victoria, Texas. He retired from DuPont in 1985 after 17 years of service as an operator and mechanic. After retirement, he enjoyed tinkering and inventing and spending time with the grandchildren.
His five children survive him; daughters, Annabelle Gomez, Rebecca (Jay) Fidler; sons, Israel (Cheryl) Gomez Jr., Rolando Gomez, and Albert (June) Gomez; sister, Virginia Lydia Melton; grandchildren, Cheri, Jacqueline, Andrew, Kristine, Judge, Brandi, Alisha, Jennifer, Stephanie, Natalie, Sophia, Nicholas, and Brody, and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gomez was preceded in death by his wife, Estella Guerra Gomez and a brother Rafael Gomez Jr.
On Monday, April 18, 2022, Visitation will be from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas 77904. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (8)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Q: How do hospitals get paid for COVID-19 patients (1)
- Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Guess where people from Victoria are finding new jobs? No. 7 is a surprise (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.