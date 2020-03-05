ISRAEL RAY MORALES GOLIAD - Israel "Ray" Morales went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a short illness. Ray was born to Simon Morales, Sr. and the late Lydia Ramos Morales on October 6, 1948 in Goliad, Texas. Ray is an Army Veteran, Master Sargent, who served in Vietnam and received the prestigious Purple Heart. He was also formerly employed by Gifford Hill of Victoria as a welder. Ray is survived by his father; two daughters, Roxanne Erecacho and husband, Joseph and Rae Michelle Morales; granddaughters, Rayegan, Selene, Aubrey and Ariana; brothers, Simon, Jr. and wife, Gloria, Ricardo and wife, Esther; sisters, Margaret Segura, Herminia Longoria and husband, John, Mary Ann Guerrero and husband, Robert; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family for a visitation from 5pm-7pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. A funeral mass will be held at 9am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad. Burial with military honors to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Honoring Ray as pallbearers will be, Jaime Guerrero, Benjamin Guerrero, John Thomas Longoria, Adrian Segura, Brian Poff, Adan Morales, Rick Morales, Jr. and Simon Morales, III. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
