To cherish his memory he leaves a stepson, Claxton Butler Norman, niece Martha Terrell, beloved cousins Joycelyn Haynes Harris and Beverly Bratcher, good friend Leroy Sellers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing is scheduled for Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 8-10 am at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral services to begin at 10 am. Burial will follow at Sayles Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.
