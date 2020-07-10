,

IVA GIRDY HOUSTON - Iva Girdy was born February 10, 1926 to the late Will and Virginia Moore in Mission Valley, Texas. Iva Girdy attended the local schools in Mission Valley, Texas. In 1945 she met and married Olen Girdy of Victoria, Texas. To this union three children were born, Elvie Coleman, Glover Girdy Sr., and Levell Girdy. Iva Girdy was the last of five honorary members to be honored in 2014 as a Communion Stewart at Webster Chapel United Methodist Church. Iva Girdy was the matriarch of our family. She never met a stranger, she became friends with everyone she came in contact with. Iva was very spicy. She loved to dress and wear a lot of jewelry. Iva loved life, her family and friends. She will be missed at all of our family gatherings and holidays. She is preceded in death by her husband Olen Girdy and her sister, Connie Moody. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Elvie Coleman of Houston, Texas, two sons, Glover Girdy Sr, (Gwen) of Victoria, Texas. And Levell Girdy (Pamela) of Spring, Texas, Eleven grandchilden, Ertha Spencer, Gregory Yorgey-Girdy, Annette Girdy, Alivia Coleman, Glover Girdy Jr., Gernard Girdy, Carrietta Coleman, Shermane Lewis, Gamar Girdy, Courtney Girdy-Pettaway, and Khori Girdy. A host of great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren, three very special nieces she loved and cherished so much, Bessie Johnson, Bertha White, Diana Barnes, nephews Donald Ray Littles, Francis Girdy Jr., cousins, and friends. Graveside Service-Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Girdy Cemetery, 399 Girdy Road, Victoria, Texas

