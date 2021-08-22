Ivan William Najvar
VICTORIA — In the early morning hours of August 18, 2021, 91-year-old Ivan William Najvar, of Victoria, was called home. Ivan was born on June 25, 1930 in Hobson, Texas. He was one of 11 children born to Thomas David, Sr. and Annie Zaplac Najvar. Ivan married the love his life, Fredaline Bauer, August 19, 1950. They raised their family in Palacios, TX. He was an active member at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios and loved being a part of the Shrimporee Festival. Ivan was an owner of Auto Marine & Industrial Supply in Palacios. He was a purchasing manager for many years at the nuclear plant in Bay City, TX. Ivan and Fredaline moved to Victoria, TX, and he later retired from BP Chemical’s Green Lake plant. He enjoyed photography, golf, fishing, hunting and raising cattle. He was a mechanic and loved to tinker on his many projects. Ivan was a fierce competitor in a game of 42 and Moon. He passed on a legacy of making sausage, hunting and playing dominos to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who meant the world to him.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fredaline Najvar; son, Brian William Najvar; brothers and sisters, MJ, Albert, Tommy, Jerry, Annie, and Margaret Najvar, Agnes Porter; son-in-law, William Jones, Jr.; brother-in-law, Lawrence Porter; sisters-in-laws, Alice and JoAnn Najvar.
Ivan is survived by his children, Nylece (Russell) Putnam and Sister Louise Marie Jones; sisters, Betty (Antone) Richter and Frances (Don) Spring; brother, Bill Najvar; sisters-in-law, Helen and Maeve Najvar; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Michael Jones, Hunter Martinez, Daniel Jones, Rudy Hernandez, Don Spring and Bode Hausmann. Honorary pallbearers are Jachin Putnam, Dallas Marshall, Shane Nassiri, Josh Johnston and Angel Martinez.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria on Tuesday, August 24th from 6PM to 8PM with a rosary recited at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 25th. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ivan’s memory may be sent to the Emmaus Center 1508 E. Airline Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
