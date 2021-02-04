Ivie Lee Eicher
SHINER — Ivie Lee Eicher, 96, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. She was born January 29, 1925 in Shiner to the late Lee Sommerlatte and Minnie (Pfeil) Sommerlatte Parker.
Ivie Lee was a member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and worked for the Shiner Gazette for 30 years.
Survivors are her many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Bennie Eicher in 2010; sister Eunice (Sommerlatte) Rohan and her husband Jerome Rohan.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., with Rosary recited at 11 a.m. followed by Prayer Service, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home chapel. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
