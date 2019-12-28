IVY AUTRY WOODSBORO - On December 25,2019, Ivy Autry, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt passed away at the age of 93. Ivy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and son, Mike. She is survived by two sons, Fred and Gary, several grandchildren , two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephew.Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, TX.Funeral service will be held Monday December 30, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home , Refugio, TX at 10:00 am with burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Woodsboro, TX Moore Funeral Home 402 S. Alamo St.Refugio, TX361-526-4334

