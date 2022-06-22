J.C. Krejci
VICTORIA — J.C. Krejci, 80 of Victoria entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born June 13, 1942 in El Campo, Texas to Joseph & Louise Krejci. All that were fond of J.C. remember him to be the life of the party, quick witted, sharp with words and always offering words of wisdom.
J.C. is survived by his daughters, Jessica Ann Rickaway of Three Rivers, Amanda (James) Roessler of Victoria, Donna Schoelman (John) of El Campo; sons, Tim Krejci of Hitchcock, Darryl (Kathlene) Krejci of El Campo; sisters, Rose Marie Janak of El Campo, JoAnn Fikac of New Braunfels and Delores (Larry) Dornak of Hillje; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Grace Krejci and his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel located at 3304 East Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with his nephew, Bishop Gary Janak officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are nephews, Allan Janak, Tommy Fikac, Donald Ray Adcock, David Earl Adcock, Ricky Adcock and son-in-law, James Roessler. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Pat Adcock and Dr. Orestes Romero.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
Thoughts and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
