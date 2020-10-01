J.D. Greenawalt
PALACIOS — J.D. Greenawalt, 91, of Palacios, Texas, went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on May 5, 1929 in Edna, Texas to Albert Felix and Sadie Mae Hart Greenawalt. He was married to Isabel Louise Abrahamson Greenawalt on September 4, 1953. They just recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
J.D. graduated from Palacios High School in 1947 and served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He worked for Alcoa for over 30 years developing many life-long friendships there.
J.D. was fiercely devoted to his wife and family. He gave credit to his wife Isabel for being the greatest influence for good in his life and said that she was the glue that held the family together.
Dad was proud of his children, doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved his many nieces and nephews.
Virtues Dad was known for include honesty, fidelity, and a strong work ethic. Dad often talked about the value of a strong work ethic and he considered it a “redeeming virtue” for other character flaws.
Dad had a gift for storytelling and he loved to laugh. We all knew his stories by heart. Because of Dad’s stories we had an idea what it was like to grow up during the depression, to live during the war years, and to see life as he experienced it. Through his stories we got to know our grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in a more intimate way. We also gained a greater appreciation for the many friends who have made our lives so rich. If you were lucky enough to spend time with Dad at work, in a hunting camp, at a field trial, on the golf course, or any number of other activities...it is likely that you were in some of Dad’s stories.
J.D. loved life and lived it to the full. He told his children that you live life every day and that you don’t wait until you retire to start living. Because of that philosophy, his family and friends are flooded with memories from all the things that he did with us and for us.
Over the years his hobbies included field trialing (he especially loved dogs), hunting, boat racing, golf, and reading. Dad was especially well known as a dog trainer having raised and trained National Champion pointers.
J.D. is survived by his beloved wife Isabel Louise Abrahamson Greenawalt, sons James Dwayne ( Beverly) Greenawalt, Mark Stephen (Linda) Greenawalt, daughter Susan Leigh Greenawalt, grandchildren Mark Ryan Greenawalt, John David (Stacy) Greenawalt, Darren Anthony Samora, Amy Lynn (Tony) Greenawalt Montes, Kristen Elizabeth (Dane) Greenawalt Kubecka, great-grandchildren Hannah Grace Montes, Matthew James Montes, Abby Lynn Montes, Sadie Faith Montes, Brooke Taylor Greenawalt, Shelby Lanae Greenawalt, Luke Mason Greenawalt, Bailey Elizabeth Kubecka, and Clint Andrew Kubecka. He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Isabel Greenawalt, parents Albert Felix and Sadie Mae Hart Greenawalt, his brothers M.F. Greenawalt, Charles Ray Greenawalt, and Albert Felix Greenawalt.
Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church of Palacios, Pastor David J. Moreno officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons Mark Ryan Greenawalt, John David Greenawalt, Darren Anthony Samora, Dane Andrew Kubecka, Tony Montes, granddaughters Amy Lynn Greenawalt Montes, Kristen Elizabeth Greenawalt Kubecka, and Stacy Lynn Bowers Greenawalt. Honorary pallbearer is Charles Gohmert.
The life of a man cannot be summed up in an obituary. J.D. was a man’s man in the very finest sense of the word. Loving, generous, loyal, and to us...bigger than life. We thank Jesus, the author and sustainer of life, that he blessed us with Dad’s presence for 91 years.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012.
