J. Lamar Lessor, Jr.
SMILEY — J. Lamar Lessor, Jr., age 95 of Smiley, Texas passed away May 11, 2021 in Cuero, Texas. Lamar was born on March 14, 1926 in Yoakum, Texas to J. L. Lessor, Sr., and Mary Etta (Billings) Lessor who have preceded him in death along with his wife, Avis Lessor, and daughter, Mary Carolyn Lessor. Lamar is survived by his son, John Lamar Lessor III; granddaughter, Lauren E. Lessor; and many friends.
A private graveside service at Bundick Masonic Cemetery will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Lamar’s name to Smiley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Smiley, Texas 78159, the TCU Ranch Management Scholarship Fund at https://epay.tcu.edu/make_a_gift or to the charity of the donor’s choice. All are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon.

