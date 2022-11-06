J. Manroy Wolpman
YORKTOWN — J. Manroy Wolpman, 86, of Yorktown passed away Thursday November 3, 2022. He was born October 26, 1936 in Yorktown to Fred James and Melba Hinsey Wolpman. Manroy was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He graduated from Yorktown H.S. in 1955 and Texas A&M in 1959. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain from 1959-1962 and continued in the Active Reserves until 1970.
Manroy will be remembered for his service to his community, Church Council, Yorktown Lions Club, Athletic Booster Club, but will be most notably remembered for his years as the Voice of the Fighting Wildcats. He carried a great passion of Yorktown Athletics and his beloved Fighting Texas Aggies.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Gracie Gips Wolpman, daughters Lisa (Kenny) Koenig, Cindy (Arlen) Parma, and Holly (Harold) Dworaczyk , grandchildren Jeff (Alicia) Koenig and Ryan Koenig, Trey (Meagen) Parma, Cassie Parma, Brynn(Cliff) Foulds, Macee Dworaczyk , and great grandchildren Jaxon Foulds, Peyton Foulds, Bryce Foulds, Emerson Parma, Greyer Parma and Camden Brady. He is also survived by his brother Kraege (Judy) Wolpman, sister Lois Strieber and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Jerry Strieber.
Visitation will be 12-2 pm Wednesday November 9, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with funeral services starting at 2 pm. Rev Tim Muehlbrad will officiate. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Koenig, Arlen Parma, Harold Dworaczyk, Jeff Koenig, Ryan Koenig, Trey Parma and Cliff Foulds.
Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown E.M.S or Hospice of South Texas.
