J. R. BENNETT GANADO - Julian Richard "J.R." Bennett passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born on Thursday, February 3, 1927 to Miles Benjamin and Velma Bennett in Cypress Texas. J.R. is survived by his children LaVerne Konarik and husband Mike, Judy Dunbar and husband Bennie, and Nelda Roecker and husband Geren, his sisters; Jean Cosper and Joan Humphreys, also his daughter-in-law Annette Faltysek Bennett. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. J.R. has been preceded in death by his parents, his 18 month old sister Charlotte, his wife of 67 years; Gladys Hirsch Bennett, their son Howard Charles Bennett, sister Ruth Larson Hartigan, brother Harry Larson and his wife Mary, and brother-in-law; Richard Cosper. J.R. had an amazing talent for music. At the age of 12 years, he formed his own band and began playing for dances at Tin Hall in Cypress, TX. After High School, he joined the US Navy and fought in the Pacific during WWII. After returning home from the war, he farmed rice in Katy, TX before moving his family to Ganado in 1958. He then farmed rice in Midfield, TX. After retiring from farming, he worked for Hayden Lease Service as the Night Watchman for 13 years. Through the years, he played his fiddle in bands such as The Ranch Hands, The Spurs, as well as being the lead fiddle player on the Country Music USA Show in Yoakum, TX for 19 years. There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5:pm to 7:pm at St. James Lutheran Church in Ganado. On Monday, December 2, 2019, there will be a Funeral Service beginning at 2:pm, also at St. James Lutheran Church with SAM Michelle Schlinke officiating, interment will follow at Ganado City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St, James Lutheran Church, P.O.Box 250 Ganado, TX 77962-0250, or Alzheimer's Association; Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087-1005. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
