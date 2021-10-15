J. SUE (SYNNOTT)
SCHAEFER
VICTORIA — Juanita Sue (Synnott) Schaefer passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born October 6, 1944 in Rosenburg, Texas to the late Clifford M. and Annie Lou (Manning) Synnott. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1963 and from the University of Houston Victoria in 1981. After graduating from the Police Academy, she worked for the Victoria Police Department for 26 years (1971-1997). She was the first female with the VPD team to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in the 90’s. Sue was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, Tx. She was active with the Alter Society and Catholic Daughters of America; Court St. Ann #369. Sue also taught CCD at Our Lady of Victory and Holy Family and was a volunteer at Detar Hospital.
Survivors include sons Daniel Ray and wife Tammy (Buxkemper) Schaefer of Atlanta, Ga, and Robert Wayne and wife Sherry (Wheeler) Schaefer; granddaughters Shelby Schaefer Stange and husband Nick, and Jenna Schaefer, all of Victoria; and one great grandson on the way; sister Doris Lidiak, brothers Glenn Synnott and wife Charlotte, and Weldon Synnott; sisters-in-law Carol Renker, Shirley Schaefer, and Connie Synnott; special cousins Pauline Ward, Carolyn Petru, and Melva Don Brown; numerous nephews and nieces; special friends Anna Prukop, Pauline Nowlin, Jeannette Selma, John Baylor, and Mary Ann Liebscher, along with her bible study group and bunco buddies.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Milton Synnott and Tommy Synnott, brother-in-law Lambert Lidiak, sister-in-law Virginia Schroeder, granddaughter Katy Paige Schaefer, and former husband Walter F. Schaefer.
Sue and the family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Houston Methodist and MD Anderson hospitals for the great care she received. In addition, special gratitude goes to Hospice of South Texas and the care team at the Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Church, MD Anderson, Houston Methodist Hospital, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Dornburg Center of Compassion, Our Lady of Victory Church, or the Victoria Police Department Special Fund for Equipment.
Funeral services will be held Monday October 18, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, Tx. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm followed by a rosary at 1:30pm. A funeral mass will begin at 2pm followed by a reception.
A graveside service and burial will occur at 10am on Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hostyn, Tx.
