Jack Bourland
VICTORIA — The family of Jack Bourland invites you to a Celebration of Life and Ministry to be held at Son Family Ranch in Victoria, Texas on Saturday 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Jackie “Jack” Bourland, Happy Jack, or Brother Jack as so many knew him, 86, of Victoria was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM. On any other Sunday during most of his life, this would have been the exact time he started preaching.
He was born December 1, 1934 in Marila, AR to Arthur Bryant and Lola Wiley Bourland. Brother Jack served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he worked several jobs before he met and married Lorraine Mikulencak. Jack and Lorraine ultimately moved to Victoria, TX to establish and operate City Pest and Termite company, as well as a thriving church ministry. Over 40 years, Brother Jack served four area churches and dedicated his life to helping others find their way to the Lord.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Scott) Pair of Victoria, Lee Shellenbarger of Alvin; sons, Billy (Audie) Bourland of Rockport, Paul (Lisa) Bourland of Victoria, Tim (Debbie) Bourland of Victoria; sisters, Mary Conley of MO, Wanda Jackson of MO; brother, Pete (Junior) Bourland of MO; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bro. Jack was preceded in death by his wives, Lorraine Mikulencak Bourland and Ruth MacDonald Bourland; daughter, Jackie Dogan and brother, Jimmy Bourland.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stark College & Seminary to The Jack Bourland Legacy Scholarship, established by the family of Jack Bourland. The scholarship is intended to encourage lifelong learners to keep growing by taking audit courses or taking courses for credit in Bible and ministry. It will give special consideration to those who are in financial need and are age 65 and older. Donations can be mailed to Hand and Dove Legacy Foundation, Jack Bourland Legacy Scholarship, 7000 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412 or www.stark.edu/give by choosing the “Jack Bourland Legacy Scholarship” from the dropdown menu.
