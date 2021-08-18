Jack Curtis Calk
FORMERLY OF CUERO — Jack Curtis Calk, 84, formerly of Cuero passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1937 in Cuero. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Franklin and Florine Stevens Calk; brothers, Donald, Terry and Frank “Pancho”; two children, Elizabeth Calk Hilbrich and William Craig Calk and son-in-law, Mel Hilbrich. He is survived by his wife, Dannie; daughter, Kaye C. (Dutton) Lane; son, Curtis (Janis) Calk; four grandchildren, Justin Hilbrich, Elizabeth Juarez, Carolyn (Jacob) Sager and William Calk; sister, Sydney (Carlton) Hoefling; step-daughters, Cheryl Kubena-Wedemeir and Karen Kubena; step-sons, Matt Kubena and Les Kubena and twelve step-grandchildren. Jack was a graduate of Cuero High School. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and attended Texas A&M University in College Station. After leaving college, he and his family moved to Houston where he worked as a salesman for Armour and Co. An opportunity to return to Cuero came up and he returned to work as a salesman for Eddy Packing Co. in Yoakum. Several years later, he went to work for Conrad & Tarkington Insurance Company in Cuero. He also worked as the manager of the Cuero American Legion and then decided he wanted to travel. He and his wife bought a trailer and traveled to many destinations; ending up as camp managers on the Frio River in Concan. While living in Cuero, Jack was an active member and volunteer in many organizations. He was president of the Turkeyfest Association in 1979 and 1980, as well as a member of Ruby’s race team in 1977, 1978, 1980, 1988 and 1989. He was a member of the Cuero Lions Club, Grace Episcopal Church, American Legion and The Texas Football Referee Association where he refereed many football games in south Texas. Jack loved to barbeque and was a member of the Kyote BBQ team. They entered many contests and was a volunteer barbeque chef for many organizations, notably Poor Boys. He was also a member of the Cuero Gobbler Booster Club and Cuero Golf association. Jack also volunteered his time as a Cuero Little League Baseball Coach. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 9 - 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 10:30 AM at Hillside cemetery with Father Peter Thaddeus officiating. Pallbearers include Jacob Sager, William Calk, Justin Hilbrich, Matt Kubena, Les Kubena and Cody Shaw. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at wqww.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
