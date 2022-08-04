MCDONNEL SR.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elton, Billy, Martin, and Bob McDonnel, sisters Norma and Annette, and his wife of 59 years, Phylisia McDonnel.
It was his wish to have a service for Phylisia and himself.
Phylisia Lois McDonnel
Phylisia Lois McDonnel of Victoria passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born September 13, 1942 to Phillip and Freida West.
Phylisia was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gary, Bobby, and Ricky West. She is survived by her sister, Becky Neely.
Together they are survived by daughters, Debbie Tamayo and husband Danny; Lynn McDonnel; son, Jack McDonnel Jr. and wife Jeri; granddaughters Kerri Ortega, Melissa Tamayo, Phylisia Tamayo, Kristen Moore, and Amy Johnson; grandsons Zachary Tamayo and Christopher McDonnel; and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation for Jack and Phylisia will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio on Sunday, August 7 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Monday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Refugio.
