Jack Fitzgerald
VICTORIA — Jack Collier Fitzgerald of Victoria passed away Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the age of 88. He was born July 4, 1932 in San Antonio, to the late Stanford Collier Fitzgerald and Virginia Hay Fitzgerald Burris. He was a Cuero High School graduate and Certified Public Accountant. Jack married Lorita Mae Wolf at Arneckeville Zion Evangelical Church on June 1, 1952. They were happily married for 64 years and raised two daughters, Karen Finley and Jacquelyn Lev. The family lived in California before moving to Cuero and ultimately settling in Victoria in 1986.
As a young man, Jack worked for the Caldwell Ranch in Fort Davis, Texas. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. During his service, he was able to enroll in accounting courses at the University of California - Los Angeles. After his service, Jack worked for the United Parcel Service in California. Upon earning his CPA certification, Jack and his family moved back to Texas. He worked at local firm, Bumgardner, Morrison & Co from 1960 until 2014, serving as a managing partner many years.
Jack always kept himself busy. He and Rita hauled their daughters and their horses many a mile on the rodeo trail while they were growing up. Over the years, he spent time on various boards and organizations, including time with the Victoria Jaycees, as director of Citizens National Bank, and as chairman of the DeWitt County Appraisal Board. He was also an active member of First English Lutheran Church for many years. Jack decided to take up golf at the age of 50 and once quipped to the Victoria Advocate of his coworkers, “There are some good golfers here at the firm. I am not one of them.” Golfing with his grandkids was always a treat for Jack.
Jack was lucky enough to find love twice in his lifetime. After his beloved Rita passed away in 2017, he married Jewel Durham Fitzgerald. Jewel brought a new light into his life and brought a smile to his face whenever she entered the room.
Jack is survived by his second wife, Jewel Durham Fitzgerald; his daughters, Karen Finley (John) and Jacquelyn Lev (Michael); step-son Rodney Durham (Debbie); grandchildren, Marshall McLain, Forrest McLain, Morgan Rath Lumaye, Logan Fitzgerald, Tori Lev, Tessa Lev, Dameon Lev, Justin Lev, Will Durham, Tim Durham, Brian Durham, and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorita Fitzgerald; his parents and step-father A.C. Burris; siblings, Johnnie, Ray, Ruth, Lucille, Mildred, and Dorothy.
Jack’s grandchildren will serve as Pallbearers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S Hwy 87 N, Victoria, Tx. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jim Pearson, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch. Services are entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611. To leave a comforting message please visit, www.gracefuneralhome.net.
