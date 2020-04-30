Handley, Jack

JACK ARTHUR HANDLEY VICTORIA - Jack Arthur Handley, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 30th at 1pm with Dr. Gary Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

