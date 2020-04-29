JACK ARTHUR HANDLEY VICTORIA - Jack Arthur Handley, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 30th at 1pm with Dr. Gary Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Jack was born November 13th, 1947 in Freestone, Texas. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Judy Kirkland, on September 20, 1975 in Cuero, Texas. He worked for the United Postal Service for 30 years. He was an avid sports fan. He loved Refugio High School football. He also like watching UHV baseball and softball games and the Victoria Generals play. Jack is survived by his loving and caring wife of 44 years, Judy Handley; mother, Mary Alice Handley; nephews, Jeff Fenner, Jamie Fenner, Randy Havemann and Ricky Havemann; great nieces and nephews; Samantha, Sarah, Easton, Randall, Madelyn, and Jackson; brothers-in-law, Don Fenner and Tim Kirkland; along with other loving family members and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jim Handley; and his sister, Jimmie Ann Fenner. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
