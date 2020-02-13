JACK JOHNSON JR. SEADRIFT - Jack Johnson, 56, was called to his heavenly home by our dear Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1963 In New York to Jack and Shirley Johnson and grew up on Carolina Beach, North Carolina. He worked in the construction field all over the United States. Jack was devoted to his love, Karen Caraway, her son Kayden and his sons, Jake and wife Maggie, Trent and wife Jackie, grandson Tyler Dawson, granddaughter Braelyn. In addition to his family, he leaves behind a brother Kenny Powell and sister Amy Powell Ottaway.He is reunited in God's Kingdom with son Tyler and a sister Betsy Connolly, and his parents.He was known for his bigger than life personality and his love of the outdoors, fishing, camping, riding his Harley and telling jokes.A celebration will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at Bubba's Seafood in Seadrift, Texas from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

