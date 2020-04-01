JACK W. KOHLEFFEL WEIMAR - Jack W. Kohleffel, of Weimar, Texas passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a retired Texas Game Warden in Jackson County, Texas. The family will have a private graveside service. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.

