Jack L. Broome, Sr.
SEADRIFT — Jack Broome, 91, of Seadrift passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Victoria, TX, April 15, 1930 to Tom Broome, Sr. and Adele Linam Broome. He served in the U.S. Marines in China and the U.S. Air Force in Korea.
Much of his working life was in pipeline construction, taking him to Venezuela, England, the North Sea, the Persian Gulf and Nigeria. He then formed Broome Well Service until his retirement.
Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gladys Arnold Broome; son, Jack Broome Jr. (Vicki); daughters, Beverly Kehoe (Bill) and Brenda Ferguson (Jay); grandsons, Brett Broome (Ashley) and Jarrett Broome (Melanie); granddaughters, Hollye Laenger (Tra), Lorin Winters (Joe), and Jayci Ferguson; brother, Monte Broome; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Tommy Broome, Billy Broome; sister, Imelda Sue Spence; and granddaughter, Abbie Gohlke.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 2, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. followed by a rosary at 5 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Private Services will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

