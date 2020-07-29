JACK PHILLIP LISTER SR. VICTORIA - Jack Phillip Lister Sr. entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born August 14, 1936 to the late Jack William Lister and Mildred Ann Phillips Lister in Clarksville, TX. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines; and he retired from Alcoa after many years of employment with them. Jack is survived by his wife Janice Ann Nack Lister; his son Jack Phillip Lister, Jr., and his daughter Janet Lynn (Ricky) Newman; as well his grandson Casey (Meagan) Newman and his 3 great grandchildren Casen, Macey, and Kenzie. He is preceded in death by his parents. At this time the family will hold services at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

