Jack R. Morrison, Jr.
VICTORIA — Jack R. Morrison Jr. passed away on August 12, 2022, at age 75.
Jack was born and raised in Victoria, attended St. Joseph, and graduated from Victoria High School. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, he became a Certified Public Accountant, spent most of his professional career with Bumgardner Morrison & Company, including serving as Managing Partner, and was recently honored for being a CPA for fifty years.
Jack was known for being more of a listener than a talker, yet relished the opportunity to interject his wit and dry humor into conversations. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and spending fall weekends in Austin with his family and cheering on the Texas Longhorns football team. His favorite activity was hunting with family and friends, preferring to spend time around the campfire sharing stories rather than actually hunting. He was also very interested in history, especially WWII, culminating in trips with friends to Normandy, France.
Jack actively participated in many civic organizations. He was especially proud of serving as a longtime Trustee and the current Chairman of the M. G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation, directing millions of dollars to local educational and medical causes, including Victoria College, the University of Houston - Victoria, and Citizens Medical Center. He was also a Board Member of Foreign Trade Zone 155, a Life Member of the Texas Exes, a former Board Member of the Victoria Area Texas Exes, a former Board Member of the Victoria 100 Club, and a former President of the Victoria Chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Jack is the son of the late Jack R. Morrison Sr. and Audre S. Morrison. He is loved and missed by many, including his wife, Geanie W. Morrison, his children, Lauri M. (Chris) Perry and Matt R. Morrison, his grandchildren, Cole M. Perry and Ella S. Perry, and his extended family.
A special thank you to all the medical professionals who cared for him, especially Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, Dr. J. Taylor (Myra) Starkey, and the staff at Citizens Medical Center.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 31st at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 North Glass Street, Victoria, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Jack to the Victoria Area Texas Exes scholarship fund (P. O. Box 4642, Victoria, Texas 77903) or to the Jack R. Morrison, Sr. Endowment at Victoria College (c/o Victoria College Foundation, 2200 East Red River Street, Victoria, Texas 77901).
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
