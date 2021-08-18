JACK RHEA BUTTRAM
VICTORIA — Jack Rhea Buttram slipped away from us on Saturday night, August 14, 2021 and is now enjoying his heavenly reward in the arms of Our Savior, Jesus Christ. Jack is survived by his loving wife and constant companion of almost 68 years, Cynthia Janice Kearby Buttram; their three children Jack Kearby Buttram and his wife Wendy Koh of Sugarland, TX, Carolyn Janice Kanewske and her husband John of Huntsville, TX and Mary Jennifer Fisher and her husband Paul of Austin, TX. Grandchildren are Sara Madden and her husband Joe, David Kanewske and his wife Robyn, Laura Fisher, Thomas Fisher and Andrew Fisher and his wife Carolanne. Great grandchildren include Gabriella Madden, John R. Kanewske, Daniel Madden and Madison Kanewske. Jack was preceded in death by his sister Mary Elizabeth Green.
Jack was born in DeKalb, TX on August 8, 1930 to Jack Pound and Lillian Faye Buttram. He attended DeKalb schools and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1947. He went on to attend Paris Junior College in Paris, TX and earned a Master’s degree in Chemistry from North Texas State College in Denton, TX in 1953. As evidenced throughout all of his life, Jack excelled in school and college earning many awards and accolades. Jack began a long and illustrious career with the E.I. du Pont de Nemours Company in Orange, TX in 1953. That same year, he married the love of his life, Cynthia and they made their first home in Orange. In 1958, Jack was transferred to Victoria, TX where he and Cynthia lovingly raised their children and spent the next 60 years of their lives.
While residing in Victoria, Jack steadily rose through the ranks at du Pont to become Senior Chemist. He received the Environmental Excellence Award from du Pont and retired in 1993 after 40 years. He continued to perform consulting services for du Pont for another 10 years. In addition to his work career, Jack served the community of Victoria as a Victoria School Board member from 1976 through 1982. He also was a member of the Texas State Association of School Boards for two years. Jack was extremely active in his church, St. Francis Episcopal, serving as lay reader, Vestry board member and Senior Warden for three terms. Post-retirement, Jack was involved in the Victoria Lions Club and continued to serve his community on the Victoria County Appraisal Board for almost 10 years. Jack was a man of his convictions, but rarely spoke an unkind word. He made friends easily and maintained lifelong friendships.
Jack and Cynthia were avid travelers, taking numerous trips to Europe, the Far East and all over the United States and Canada. He especially enjoyed the vacations that included his family. He loved playing bridge, square dancing and golfing. He was a longtime member of the Victoria County Genealogical Society. Jack and Cynthia relocated in 2018 to Sugarland, TX residing at the Landon Ridge retirement community in order to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack’s greatest accomplishment and source of pride was his family. He was affectionately known as “Papa” by his progeny and he loved nothing more than spending time with family and taking pride in their accomplishments.
Funeral services will be held August 28 at 2:00 pm, St. Francis Episcopal Church 3002 Miori Lane, Victoria TX. Jack’s remains will be interred in the St. Francis Episcopal Church columbarium. The family is requesting donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Francis Episcopal Church General Fund or St. Francis Episcopal Church Camp Scholarship Fund.
