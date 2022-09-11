Jack Weisiger
JOHNSON CITY — Jack Weisiger, 90, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, in Johnson City, Texas, surrounded by his family. He battled heart failure gallantly for 3 years, but a recent stroke proved that his time had come. Jack was a fighter, in every aspect of his life, and he never gave up! He was a storyteller, nutritionist, rancher, and home builder. Born in Victoria, TX on March 18,1932 to Sidney Roper and Hilda (Geistman) Weisiger, Sidney Joe (Jack) Weisiger grew up on the banks of the Guadalupe River. In 1955, he graduated from Victoria Junior College and married the love of his life, Diane Cobb, from Bloomington, TX. Their love affair and adventurous lifestyle, which took them from Victoria, to Wimberley, to Austin, to Marble Falls, and finally to Kerrville, lasted over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, his parents Sidney and Hilda Weisiger, brother, Robert Weisiger and sister, Barbara (Weisiger) Smith. He is survived by his three children, Calvin Dirk Weisiger, Amy Jo (Weisiger) Normand of Johnson City, Texas and Reed Nelson Weisiger of Johnson City, Texas, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, their families, and many friends across Texas and beyond. A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at Liberty Lighthouse Fellowship, 321 Old River Crossing, in Johnson City, TX on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend and hear “the rest of the story”. Arrangements are being handled by the Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111. Full obituary is available at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com
