JACK ELLET WILEY BRYAN - On August 7, 2019, Jack Ellet Wiley went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 93 years young. Jack was born June 10, 1926 in Graham, Texas to Frelon George and Stella Elizabeth (Shoemate) Wiley. Growing up on "the old farm place" just outside Graham on Bunger Route, his father farmed cotton and his mother took care of the home and five children while she raised chickens, sold eggs, and had a large garden. Jack was the youngest child. He helped on the farm and was active in 4H, raising and showing pigs. In 1940, Jack helped his dad build a new house out of the old existing 1915 farmhouse. He also helped his father build a windmill for cistern water out of old Model-T Car parts. Jack kept farm records for 4H showing that in one year the family made $147. He rode a wooden bus to school in Bunger. Jack's family lived off what they produced on the farm. Jack was an excellent student in Graham High School, graduating when he was 16. His senior year, the Navy administered a test and Jack scored high. Jack's parents gave permission for him to join the Navy, and he was off to Austin for Naval training at the Littlefield House at the University of Texas. As Lt. JG Wiley, he was assigned duty on the U.S.S. Denver, which went, to Quebec and down the East Coast to New York City and to Bermuda before it was docked due to the end of the war. Jack was honorably discharged on July 11, 1946. He returned to the University of Texas and finished his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1948. After graduation he worked for Magnolia Oil Company stationed in Falfurrias, Texas where he met his future bride, Holla Jean Edwards on a blind date. His best friend, John Lowe was dating Holla's best friend, Shirley Cooney. All four of them went on dates to Kings Inn in Riviera, Texas to eat seafood and dance. The Lowes tied the knot one month before the Wileys did. Holla and Jack married on November 5, 1949. The Wileys and Lowes remained close friends for the rest of their lives. After Magnolia Oil Company, Jack worked for Halliburton Oil Services until he retired in 1986 in Corpus Christi, Texas. While working for Halliburton, Jack moved several times. His daughter, Rhonda Dee, was born in Mission, Texas in 1954. His son, Frelon Boyd, was born in Victoria in 1956. He also had another daughter, Susan Darlene, born in Victoria in 1961. Susan Darlene died shortly after birth. In 1962 the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where they lived for 30 years. Jack treated Rhonda like a princess, giving her a horse she loved, and sending her to Veterinary College at Texas A&M University, followed by a beautiful wedding for her and her husband, Nathan E. Bauer, Jr, a fellow veterinary classmate. Rhonda and Nate have 2 children, Walter Emery Bauer and Susan Elizabeth Bauer. Walter Bauer is currently a Sergeant in the United States Army in South Korea. Susan is a Mortgage Consultant, married to Jonathan Michael Orozco. They have 2 sons, Jack Abraham Orozco (named for his great grandfather, Jack) and Leo Emery Orozco. Jack hunted and fished with his son, Frelon. He loved Frelon very much, buying him a Toyota Celica, and sending him to the University of Texas to become an Architectural Engineer. Frelon graduated with his degree in 1978, and worked in Corpus Christi, becoming a partner with James C. Flannagan. Frelon married Brenda Sue Harrison, from Kingsville, whom he met on a blind date. They had a son, Christopher Aaron, who is now a Fire Fighter in San Antonio. Frelon Boyd died of cancer at M.D. Anderson in Houston June 16, 2000. In 1995, Jack and Holla built their dream home in Wimberley, Texas. Jack made friends with John Blaize, a retired builder in Wimberley, who helped him build the home. This was Jack's big gift to his Forever Love, Holla Jean. They had a special blessed marriage for 70 years. Jack grew up a strong Christian, sure in his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He instilled in his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren the importance of praying about everything to God. Jack's life verse is John 3:16. For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. Jack leaves behind his wife Holla Jean Wiley, his daughter, Dr. Rhonda Dee Bauer and her husband, Dr. Nathan E. Bauer, Jr. and their children Sgt. Walter E. Bauer and Susan E. (Bauer) Orozco, Susan's husband Jon M. Orozco, and their children Jack A. and Leo E. Orozco; son Felon Wiley's wife, Brenda Wiley, and their son, Christopher A. Wiley. Additionally, there are many nieces and nephews and extended family that keep Jack in their hearts. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Frelon G. and Stella E. Wiley; all his siblings: Frelon Russell, Irene Creel, Noma Needham, Lucille Kisinger; and his son, Frelon Boyd Wiley and daughter Susan Darlene Wiley. The family wishes to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Jack. We especially thank Chris Briggs for his pastoral care. We also want to thank the many friends who faithfully visited and brought food and flowers to brighten up our days. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Perry Roberts, officiating at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
