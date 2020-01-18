JACKIE LEE ORY HOLCOMBE FLORESVILLE - Jackie Lee (Ory) Holcombe, resident of Floresville, Texas, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 89. Jackie was born September 15, 1930 in Mirando City, Texas, the daughter of Jack and Una May (Polly) Ory. She is survived by her children, Philip Holcombe (Tammy), Curtis Holcombe (Peggy), Phyllis (Holcombe) Sweeney (Chris), and Russell Holcombe (Vicki); grandchildren, Sabrina (Holcombe) Perkins (Joshua), Amanda (Sweeney) McElrath (Stephen), Sean Holcombe (Amanda), Kevin Sweeney, Melanie Sweeney, Christopher Holcombe, Trey Sweeney, Brent Holcombe, and Drew Holcombe; great grandchild, Brighton Perkins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe & Claryce Holcombe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Polly Ory; husband of over 56 years, Jack Holcombe; sister, Edith Louise Zuehl and husband Monroe; and brother, Harold Ory and wife Shirley. Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Vinyard Funeral Home, Floresville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Floresville United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Floresville City Cemetery. VINYARD FUNERAL HOME Floresville, Texas 830-393-2588 vinyardfuneralhome.com
