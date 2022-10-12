Jackie Hudson Cate
INEZ — Jackie Hudson Cate passed away on October 6, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was at peace and surrounded by family when she crossed into her heavenly home.
Jackie was born on September 25, 1958 in Shreveport, LA to John Boris Hudson and Juliet Ann Hudson. Jackie grew up in Victoria, TX. She attended Baylor University in Waco, TX, where she met her husband, Bain Cate. Jackie and Bain were married on May 31, 1980. They lived in Houston, TX and Wichita, KS, and moved to Victoria, TX in 1991 to be close to Jackie’s family.
Jackie spent many years as a stay-at-home mom raising five children. She loved the joy and fun of nurturing children, especially young babies. In 2000, Jackie, her father, her brother, Don, and Richard Carbonara, opened JHC Insurance Agency. Jackie became a part-owner of the business and worked tirelessly to provide quality insurance services to the people of Victoria, its surrounding counties, and locations across Texas up until her death.
Jackie was a devoted and loving mother, extending her love to several children and adults, adopting them as her own. All were welcomed into the Cate house and at a moment’s notice she could provide whatever the occasion demanded, whether that be a warm meal, a bed to spend the night, or a pile of Nerf guns. In her last years, Jackie enjoyed traveling to visit her friends, adult children, and grandchildren. The pinnacle of her travels were her trips to visit the Golden Triangle in India and the Holy Lands of Israel.
Jackie was a woman of great faith, joy, and tenacity. She was a witness for Christ to anyone she encountered, even to her final days. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and all she welcomed into her home and family. She will be remembered as Mom to her children and Grammy to her grandchildren. She is survived by Husband, Dr. Bain Cate; Children, John Cate (Tiffany), Avery Cate (Austin Carlson), Emory Lazenby (David), Sarah Montgomery (Alex), and Audrey Gilliland (Mark); Grandchildren, John-William “JW” Lazenby and Jackson “Jack” Cate; Mother, Juliet Ann Hudson; Sister, Evelyn Sheeran (Ben); and Brother, Don Hudson (Stacy).
She was preceded in death by her father, John B. Hudson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Victoria followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Shamburger and Pastor Ben Rosenberger officiating.
Pallbearers: Arlie Cate, Devin Cate, Glenn Cate, David Hudson, Michael Hudson, and Bennett Stewart.
Honorary pallbearers: Grant Cate, Dave Shelley, Jay Cooley, and JJ Kim.
Special thanks goes to Jackie’s healthcare team throughout this cancer journey, including Dr. Richard Rogers, Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi and his staff at Citizens Medical Center Hematology and Oncology, Dr. Shahid Hashmi and his staff at Citizens Victoria Surgical Associates, Drs. Penny Clay, John McNeill, and Clyde Walrod and the staff at Citizens Medical Center Emergency Room, Dr. Richard Leggett, Hospitalist at Citizens Medical Center who connected us with the Palliative Care Team, Dr. Tyson Meyer and the staff at Hospice of South Texas, and very special thanks to the staff at the Citizens Medical Center Outpatient Infusion Center.
Special thanks also goes to Jackie’s spiritual and emotional health counselor, Judith Williams of South Texas Children’s Home Family Counseling.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church-Victoria TV Ministry, South Texas Children’s Home Family Counseling, or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
