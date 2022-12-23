Jackie Jean Goetz
KINGSLAND — We are very sad to announce the passing of Jackie Jean Goetz on December 13, 2022 in Kingsland, TX where she moved her residence this past year to be with family.
Jackie was born to Leo and Bertha Dwinelle in Fairport, KS on May 30, 1936. She married Donald Adair Goetz on October 9, 1954. Don worked overseas in the oilfield. He and Jackie spent many years raising their children in England, Holland, Malaysia, Singapore, and Iran. Upon returning to the states, Don and Jackie settled in Hallettsville, TX in 1977 where they started their own oilfield vacuum trucking business, Goetz Service. Jackie enjoyed gardening and was a great bowler, card, and domino player with a strong competitive spirit. Her family enjoyed many years visiting at her home with some great cooking followed by cards and dominos. She loved country music and always had the radio tuned in to the local station. When you came to visit, that was the first thing you would hear playing in the garage. She was a kind and gentle person. A quiet soft spoken sweet woman with a great sense of humor that you couldn’t help, but love. Jackie always put her family first. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be truly missed.
Jackie was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald A. Goetz; son, Donald G. Goetz; son, David A. Goetz.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Jaylene Franke (husband Melvin Perryman) of Cypress, TX; daughter, Janna Johnson (husband Craig Johnson) of Kingsland, TX; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Per her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.
Jackie’s future and final resting place will be in Russell, Kansas.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
