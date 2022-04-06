Jackie T. Bertling
MOULTON — Jackie Thomas Bertling, 92 of Moulton, formerly of Nixon passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born in Gonzales County, TX on October 12, 1929 to George H. and Lillie Hull Bertling.
He retired from GTE (Verizon) after 36 years of service in 1987. He received an Honorable discharge from the Army National Guard in 1952 after 4 years of service.
He married Maxine N. Nicola on July 18, 1953 in Lone Tree, Iowa. They enjoyed watching their children grow up and spending time with their grandchildren. They also attended many bingo games together until her death on March 29, 2018.
Survivors include children Jackie Lee (Tiffany) of Dallas, Tx and Thomas (Tammy) of Victoria, TX; grandsons Jason, Jeremiah (Erika), Cole (Teresa), and Nicholas Bertling and granddaughter Kayla Bertling; step-granddaugher Tara Welch; 7 Great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, Texas.
Graveside Services 10 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Moulton City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bertling, Jeremiah Bertling, Cole Bertling, Matthew Hull, Daniel Hull and Kevin Hull. Honorary pallbearers will be Kayla Bertling and Teresa Bertling.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jackie’s name to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77904.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
