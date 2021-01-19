JACKIE THIBODEAUX
TOLOUDIS
VICTORIA - Jackie Thibodeaux Toloudis, age 91, passed away January 16th, 2021. She was born December 11th, 1929 in Richmond, TX to Joe and Mary Louise Townsend. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1948 and after graduation, she attended business school. In 1953 she married Joseph Thibodeaux and remained so until the time of his death in 1964. In 1968 she married high school friend, Nick Toloudis. His job took them to Buras, Louisiana where they resided from 1969 until their return to Victoria, TX in 1976.
Jackie became a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she volunteered for The Gabriel Project. She worked in retail until the time of her retirement.
Jackie was a phenomenal cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She had an incredible sense of style and grace. She loved ballroom dancing, playing games, fishing, and hunting. Nothing brought her more pleasure than being with her nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
She is survived by Lindy Landrum (Victoria, TX) and Bill Landrum (Coldspring, TX), Laura Thibodeaux (San Antonio, TX), Todd and Kerry Thibodeaux (Smiley, TX) and Joan Thibodeaux and her partner, Diane Blough (Victoria, TX)
She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick Toloudis, her sons Robert Murry, and Daryl Thibodeaux, and her daughters Lynn Cappel, and Mira Thibodeaux.
Pall Bearers will be Jason Cappel, Peyton Cappel, Joseph McGary, Chris Landrum, Tanner Thibodeaux, and Tyler Thibodeaux. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Todd Heath and Ryan Murry.
Services are pending through Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Beaumont, TX.
