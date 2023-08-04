Jacqueline Carol Moritz
Jacqueline Carol Moritz
CUERO — Jacqueline Carol Asbury Moritz known to her family and friends as “Jackie” passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at the age of 73 in Cuero. She was born September 20, 1949 in Caperton, West Virginia to Harum and Margaret Brown Asbury. She married the love of her life, Conrow Moritz Sr. on April 27, 1966. Jackie was a devoted wife of fifty years and a wonderful mother to her two children, Conrow Moritz Jr. and Cindy Moritz Lange. Jackie served the community in many ways. She was a manager for Dairy Queen in Cuero for several years and later became a housekeeper and caregiver as well as a nanny for years to many children. She enjoyed years of traveling to visit family as well as many hours spent playing games with her grandchildren, family and friends. She is survived by her son, Conrow Moritz Jr. of Anderson; daughter, Cindy (Patrick) Lange of Cuero; sister, Jean Ware of Cuero; brothers, Larry Asbury Sr. of Portage, OH and James Asbury Sr. of Coteau, LA. Jackie cherished her grandchildren, Caden and Camdyn Lange of Cuero, Kelsi Moritz and Conrow Moritz III (Angela) of Anderson as well as her great-grandchildren, Conrow Moritz IV, Sawyer Moritz and Eva Moritz of Anderson. She was a great Aunt to countless nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty years; sisters, Mary “Boots” West and Brenda Coleman and brother, Harum Asbury Jr.
Heaven definitely got more beautiful and brighter when God called Jackie home!
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Cuero Cemetery. Pallbearers include Monty Key, Michael Ray, Caden Lange, Conrow Moritz III, Conrow Moritz IV and Chad Arrington. Honorary Pallbearers include James Asbury Sr., Casey Smith, Chad Smith, Todd Lucas and Christopher Ware. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

