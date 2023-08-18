Jacqueline Lee James Fritz
BRAZORIA — Jacqueline J. Fritz, 93, of Brazoria, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Lake Jackson with family at her side. She was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on June 10, 1930 to parents Verle and Geraldine James, who predeceased her. She moved to Freeport in 1940, where she graduated from Freeport High School in 1948. She then attended Texas State College for Women. Returning to Freeport, she worked as the Freeport Junior High secretary, then Dow Chemical for 5 years, during which time she married Wayne Cravey and started a family. Jacquie became a single parent and returned to work at Briggs Weaver Supply Company, eventually marrying Don Harris in April 1967. They resided in Freeport until 1984 when they moved to Brazoria. After some time working for Percival T. Beacroft, she began a 15-year career at First Freeport Bank, followed by American Savings Mortgage. Later Jacquie began a career with Brazoria County Adult Probation, retiring in 1998. In July 2002 she married Richard Fritz of Victoria where they lived until his death in March 2020. She moved back to Brazoria in May 2021 to be close to family. She was always willing to open her home, especially to the many organizations she was an active part of, wherever she lived. These included the Mamie Circle of First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Community Concerts, Soroptomist, Symphony League, and Study Club in Brazoria. These people and many others also knew she enjoyed sharing her knowledge of history, traveling, beautiful plants & flowers either in her own yard or in her travels, and of course the color purple.
She was also preceded in death by her son, James Paul (JP) Cravey.
She is survived by daughter, Carissa Cravey Platt (Stuart) of Angleton; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Cravey of Clute; and son, Jeffrey Cravey (Cindy) of Bellaire. She was “Grandmother Jacquie” to: Jonathan Platt (Hayley) of Virginia Beach, VA; Clayton Platt of Jackson, WY; Meredith Platt of Euless; Michael Cravey (Erin) of Lake Jackson; Stevan Cravey (Theresa) of Brazoria; and Candace Cravey of Bellaire as well as her 7 great-grandchildren: Madelyn & Gabriella Platt, Kyler Stevenson, Jackson & Henry Cravey, and Piper & McKenna Cravey. She is also survived by her brother, Bill James of Brazoria; sister, Sandra Booth of New Braunfels; sister-in-law, Sister Mary Fritz of San Antonio; and brother-in-law, Albert Fritz of Aztec, NM as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson for their care and attention the last 9 months, as well as Divinity Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19 at 1:30 pm, at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, followed by a time of visitation from 2:30-4:00. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.