Jacqueline Rundzieher Rutherford
CUERO — Jacqueline “Jackie” Rundzieher Rutherford, of Cuero, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023. She was born December 3, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Thelma Ruth Luster and Johnnie P. Rundzieher.
Jackie was a graduate of Bloomington High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse, working many years at Citizens Hospital and later at the Wharton hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Clifton Rutherford.
Jackie is also survived by two sons: Bradley Yusko, Sr. (Linda), Charles Yusko; two daughters: Deborah Matula and Jody Yusko; two stepdaughters: Joy Janish (Joe) and Linda Waldrop (Jerry) and one stepson: Craig Rutherford. Also surviving is her sister, Sandra Davis; brother, John Rundzieher (Liz) and brother-in-law, Paul Bonorden; along with 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Rundzieher; sister, Adriene Bonorden and two sister-in-laws; Marilyn Rundzieher and Liz Rundzieher.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00am at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US-87 N, Victoria, followed by the service. Burial will take place at Grace Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers include grandsons Brandon Yusko, David Matula, Jr., Bradley Yusko, Jr., John Yusko, Alfred Cruces and Justin Janish.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to Hospice of South Tx., 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Tx. or Midtown Church of Christ, Victoria, Tx.

