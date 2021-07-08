Jacquelyn Ann
Marshall Gladney
BLOOMINGTON — Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney of Bloomington, TX entered into a peaceful rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 1, 2021. She was born August 24, 1951 to the late Mae Dell Marshall.
Jacquelyn resided in Bloomington, TX and was an Educator for 39 years with the Bloomington Independent School District. Jacquelyn was an active member of the Altar Society with Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She was also a former member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Bloomington, TX.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Dell Marshall; her sisters, Swannie Marshall, Sandra Hudson, and Pamela Moss. She leaves to cherish the memories, the ones she truly loved, her husband Charles, daughter Shannon, her son-in-law Charles, and grandson Alexander (Ajay) Jacildo; sisters Thelma (Charles) Taylor, Portia (Ron) Haggerty, Vanessa Simmons, Kathryn Newsom, Barbara Collins, and Tina Hill; brothers Torrence (Kevin) Simmons, and Jackie King; nieces Melissa King Peters, Megan Ford, Jasline Lantz-Dean, Dejane Herron, Hailey Dilworth, Madison Marshall, and Kendall Marshall. Nephews Shawn (Nikki) Marshall, Sedric (Bridgett) Marshall, Matthew Haggerty, Nathan Wade-Marshall, Keaton Ford, and a host of family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 10 am with Father Kirby Hlavati officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:15am, Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Houston, TX. Pallbearers will be Freddie Fearence, Shawn Marshall, Sedric Marshall, Clay King, Charles Jacildo, and Alexander Jacildo. Honorary Pallbearers are Glenn Charleston, Jimmy Brown, Ron Haggerty, and Matthew Haggerty.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Dr. Gustavo Sandigo, and his office staff, Dr. Sadia Saleem and her staff, as well as Hospice of South Texas. A special thank you to all of our family and friends for your love and support. We appreciate and love you. The Family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
