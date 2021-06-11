Jacquelyn Harris
Richardson
VICTORIA — Among the four beautiful and talented daughters born to John Edgar and Laura Dykman Harris, one spirited lass stood out as the tomboy of the bunch. She could usually be found sporting trousers and riding boots, racing the wind on her favorite pony Glory along the banks of Bull Creek near the family home in Austin.
Jacquelyn Harris Richardson was born April 9, 1928, in Austin, Texas. She died June 2, 2021, in Victoria, Texas, after 93 glorious years of joy and love.
At a young age Jackie developed a deep faith in God and love for all things outdoors, so it was no surprise when she met and fell in love with a handsome young Aggie from a pioneer Texas ranching family. Jackie and her beloved Allen were married March 3, 1951, and following his discharge from the Army, would spend the next 50 years devoted to each other, raising their family and living a grand adventure at the Magnolia Ranch near Alice, deep in the Brush Country of South Texas.
She and Allen joined the First Presbyterian Church soon after moving to Alice, where both served faithfully as youth fellowship advisors, Bible study leaders, Sunday School teachers, deacons, and ruling elders. Jackie remained a member until the church closed in 2019. Over the years, Jackie supported and shared her creative talents with Aliceans Study Club, Retama Garden Club, Habitat for Humanity, Book Lovers of Alice, American Cancer Society, Corpus Christi Symphony Society, South Texas Genealogical Society, Texas Tracers of Victoria, Trash & Treasure, Alice Food Bank, the craft club she hosted at the Magnolia, and her shop in Alice, Unique Boutique.
The original Jackie of all trades with boundless energy and enthusiasm for life, she lived every day to the fullest, always eager and excited to learn something new. Texas history, decoupage, tole painting, ceramics, candle making, gardening, flower arranging, hat making, needlepoint, sewing, calligraphy, stained glass art, collecting antiques, shopping, traveling, good books, fine music and concerts, watching tankers navigate through the ship channel from her apartment at Trinity Towers in Corpus Christi, entertaining, gourmet cooking, and enjoying fancy desserts were just a few of the many interests she mastered, but her real passion was genealogy and family history. She loved research, and made more than a dozen trips to the Mormon Church Library in Salt Lake City to trace both the Harris and Richardson family lines. Intrigued with gadgets of all sorts and technology?and driven by an intense curiosity?Jackie wore out many a computer as she researched and compiled her life’s work. Her morning emails brought inspiration and joy to many.
Jackie cherished her family and friends and loved to entertain with good food and fun times. Whether a hearty lunch of stewed cabrito and frijoles after a morning of cattle working or an elegant holiday dinner, Jackie had her own signature style and flair. Her granddaughters especially delighted in summer visits to the Ol’ Magnolia and the magical adventures their grandparents planned for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Allen Richardson in 2002 and sisters Marjorie Harty, Laurel Hornberger, and Jane Joekel. Survivors include daughters Bonnie Wilkinson and her husband Bill of Victoria and Karen Richardson of Glen Rose; son Jack Richardson and his wife Madelynn of Brady; grandchildren Ashley Wilkinson Patranella and her husband Clay, Whitney Wilkinson Arreche and her husband Carlos, Adele Richardson Matthews and her husband Justin, Lee Richardson Gomez and her husband Luis, and Bonnie Richardson Cook and her husband Nick; great-grandchildren Natalie Patranella, Gianna Patranella, Olivia Patranella, Grant Matthews, Audrey Matthews, Caleb Gomez, and Levi Gomez; sister-in-law Martha Tiller; numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces; and countless dear friends.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection, led by Pastor Kris Bair, will be held Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Alice, followed by a Service of Committal at Alice Cemetery, led by Rev. Whitney Wilkinson Arreche.
Those who wish to make a memorial gift may send contributions to Trash & Treasure/Alice Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1966, Alice, Texas 78333.
