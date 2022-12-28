James Allen Mutchler
POINT COMFORT — James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born February 14, 1955, in Baytown, Texas to Harold E. and Grace Elizabeth (Hill) Mutchler.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas. Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Grace Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery. Reception after the services at Drifters Hall,5287 McDonald Rd., Port Lavaca, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Craig Kennemer, Collin Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Stephen Mutchler, Cullen Watkins, Lane Kocian and Evan Mutchler.
James was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Mutchler.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Mutchler; his son, Evan (Amanda) Mutchler; his daughter, Kassidy (Lane) Kocian; three sisters, Judy (Henry) Anderson, Nancy Mullins, and Ellen (Chuck) Watkins; two brothers, Michael (Rene’) Mutchler and Tommy (Shawna) Mutchler; five grandchildren, Kyler and Kenzie Mutchler and Everly, Everett and Eloise Kocian and a granddaughter on the way, Emersyn Kocian; his closest and best friend, Stephanie Cavazos; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
James graduated from Calhoun High School and attended Victoria College. He held many positions at the local chemical plants over the years. He came from a farming family and worked as a farmer for thirty plus years, driving his first combine at nine years old. He had an engineering mind, was very mechanical, and could pretty much do or fix anything he put his mind to. He was a member of Parkway Church for many years. James was very tender-hearted, he was “Pops” to his grandchildren, and loved his family unconditionally. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
