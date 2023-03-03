James Allen Vianes
GEORGETOWN — James Allen Vianes, 37, of Georgetown, Tx left this earth on February 23, 2023 after a short but hard-fought battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was born on February 25, 1985, to Albert and Diana Vianes in Victoria, Texas.
James to his friends but Allen to his family was always the biggest person in the room, not only because he stood 6’7 but because of his heart and personality. He loved fiercely and his magnetic personality drew people together. He made friends and kept them. He was the life of the party, and his laugh was infectious. He will be remembered by all for his easy smile, boisterous laugh, and love of movies and karaoke. James is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Munoz; maternal grandfather, Thomas Rodriguez; Uncle, Thomas David Rodriguez, paternal grandparents, Lasaro A., and Ofelia C. Vianes; aunt, Anna Maria Vianes.
James married the love of his life, Jessica, on October 10th, 2020 and it was one of the happiest days of his life. His love for her was deep and intense and changed him for the better. Together they loved eating good food, traveling, watching movies, listening to music, especially the Talking Heads, and spending time with friends. He especially loved his pets, Gouda, Lucy, and the Tum.
In his professional life he was a talented TV director that worked in television news for over 10 years. He spent the last 5 years working at KVUE in Austin, where he was remembered as a calming personality who was dedicated to making the news program go off without a hitch.
He was a loving son, the best brother, and uncle to his family. His kind and gentle soul will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica; his parents, Albert and Diana Vianes; his grandmother, Pauline Rodriguez; siblings, Albert “Bubba” Vianes(Krystalyne), Tara Munoz, Katie Folmar(Ricky) All of Victoria; Along with his niece, Jaden Vianes ; his nephews, Graysen Vianes Phillip, Colton, and Caleb Munoz , and Reid Folmar.
Memorial Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. on Friday March 3 from 6-8pm and the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Our lady of Sorrows at 9am on Saturday March 4. A Celebration of Life will be held in Austin, Tx at a later date.
“We are less than a drop in the great blue motion of the sunlit sea—but it seems that some of the drops sparkle. James Allen Vianes was a drop that definitely sparkled.”
To honor his love for his pets please consider making a donation in his name to Austin Pets Alive, the Austin Animal Center or a pet shelter of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
