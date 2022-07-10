James Arthur Mayfield
VICTORIA — James Arthur Mayfield, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. James was born in Goliad County, Texas to the late Plaes and Viola Borth Mayfield on August 23, 1930. He worked as a Line Foreman for CP&L for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army. He was involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was very patriotic and loved his family and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Plaes and Viola Borth Mayfield, James is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Mayfield; and his first wife, Lanell Neese Mayfield.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Turner Mayfield; sons, Darrell James Mayfield (Dianne), Arlin Mayfield (JoAnn), and Ronnie Mayfield (Sarah). In addition James leaves behind twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and step-children; Marvin Harvey and Robin Harvey, as well as, many other extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Ildiko Rigney officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Honoring him by serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Mayfield, Jr., Arlin Mayfield, Jr., Alan Mayfield, Miles Harvey, Taylor Harvey and Derrick Galindo. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Sims, Lori Mayfield, Chandler Harvey, Addie Harvey, Emily Daniel, Chris Chaloupka and Heidi Moen.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be given in his honor to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
