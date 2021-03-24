James B. Tanner
PORT LAVACA — James B. Tanner, 77, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Victoria. He was born to the late Joseph E. and Elizabeth Stewart Tanner, on December 9, 1943 in El Campo, Texas. James was married to the love of his life, Theresa D. Riley Tanner, and to this union two children were born. Throughout his life, he worked for Central Power and Light, BP Chemical, and Wal-Mart, as well as serving in the United States Navy. James was involved in the American Legion, Lion’s Club, and was a volunteer at Memorial Medical Center.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife; Theresa D. Riley Tanner, and brothers; Joseph Tanner and Robert Tanner.
He is survived by his children; Amanda (Warren) Jennings, Stewart Tanner, sister; Betty Jane (Bruce) Hart, sister-in-law; Joyce Tanner, and six grandchildren; Jeremiah Jennings, Peper Jennings, Portlynn Tanner, Jillian Tanner, Addison Tanner, and Kyrie Tanner, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 from 2-3 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life and Military Honors, all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be given to Calhoun County Humane Society, Hospice of South Texas, or Calhoun County American Legion Post No. 167.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial@yahoo.com.

