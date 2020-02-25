JAMES WALTER BORRER GONZALES - James Walter "Jimmy" Borrer, 68, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jimmy was born December 26, 1951 in San Antonio to William Hope Borrer and Mary Louise Patteson Borrer. Jimmy married the love of his life, Kathleen Sample on June 15, 1974. Jimmy was a bright and shining star in Gonzales cloaked by a humble and inconspicuous nature. Gonzales will miss Jimmy, but clearly the county is better off because he lived. James Walter "Jimmy" Borrer is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen Borrer, adoring family, daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi Gayle and Michael Mercer, Kelly and Monty McGuffin, son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Malinda Borrer, grandchildren, Brody Borrer, Hadley Borrer, Brendon Mercer, McKenzie McGuffin, M.C. McGuffin, Blakely Mercer and Hunter Borrer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Borrer. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Bundick Cemetery in Smiley. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuenralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
