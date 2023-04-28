James 'Butch' Angerstein
James ‘Butch’
Angerstein
VICTORIA — James ‘Butch’ Angerstein, 64, of Victoria passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born August 18, 1958 in Victoria to James and Kathy Wagner Angerstein. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, cooking and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Angerstein of San Marcos; sons, Dustin Angerstein of Victoria and Jason Angerstein of New Braunfels; sisters, Kay Vigus of Cuero, Cindy Pedone of Horseshoe Bay and Mary Hancock of Victoria; brother, Robert Angerstein of Cuero and grandchildren, Dylan, Colter and Heidi. To learn more about Butch’s life, please join the family for a celebration of Life at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 - LifePointe Fellowship Church - 8150 Nursery Dr., Victoria, TX 77904 with Pastor Les Cole officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to LifePointe Fellowship in honor of Butch Angerstein. Services are entrusted to Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

